LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 09-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 10, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 9 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.32% to $2092.00, copper price down by 0.53% to $6801.50, lead price down by 0.08% to $2508.00, nickel price down by 2.50% to $12305.00, tin price down by 0.23% to $19380.00, zinc price down by 0.33% to $3174.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price up by 1.65% to $61500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
