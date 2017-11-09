Official reception given at Presidential Palace of Armenia in honor of Moldovan President

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. An official reception on behalf of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan was given in honor of President of Moldova Igor Dodon who is on a state visit in Armenia. During the reception the two Presidents raised toasts. The Presidents also referred to the results of the first day of the visit of the Molodovan President to Armenia, the potentials and prospects for developing interstate relations, the historical interactions of the two peoples, as well as the significant contribution of the Armenian community in Moldova to strengthening the friendship between Armenia and Moldova.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the two Presidents reaffirmed their readiness to develop interstate relations and implement joint projects and ideas, raising toasts for the friendship, future strengthening of cooperation between Armenia and Moldova, peace and welfare of the two countries and peoples.