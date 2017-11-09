Armenian Human Rights Defender to publish report on damages of bordering communities of Tavush Province caused by Azerbaijan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Human Rights Defender of Armenia Arman Tatoyan together with his staff members visited on November 8 Tavush Province to conduct fact-finding works in the bordering communities that are in the target of Azerbaijani armed forces.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Human Right Defender’s Office, Arman Tatoyan toured in Chinari community accompanied by head of the community Samvel Saghoyan and recorded the traces of Azerbaijani shootings on the walls of the kindergarten.

“Like in other bordering communities, here the target of Azerbaijani armed forces is civilian population. In the extraordinary report to be published in the near future we will also include the damages caused to the civilian population assessed by the Governorate of Tavush Province. The international community must know the truth”, Armenia’s Human Rights Defender said.