Manuscripts show the greatness of Armenian nation – Moldova’s President Dodon visits Matenadaran

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Doson, who is on a state visit in Armenia, visited with his wife Galina Dodon to Mesrop Mashtots Institute of Ancient Manuscripts – Matenadaran on November 9. Acting director of Matenadaran Vahan Ter-Ghevondyan accompanied the high level guests. He informed that the main exhibition hall where ancient manuscripts, gospels, works of Armenian historians, documentaries and so on are exhibited was introduced to the guests.

Igor Dodon noted that he is impressed by his visits to both Matenadaran and the “Tumo” center for creative technologies.

“This is my first official visit to Armenia. I have to note that today we also visited a wonderful place where the youth studies innovative technologies. In a word, all this was amazing. What we saw today regarding innovative technologies will be interesting to use also in Moldova, while the manuscripts of Matenadaran show the greatness of the Armenian nation. I am glad that apart from the official part of my visit we were able to see also other things. Today was very interesting, I am sure tomorrow will be so too”, ARMENPRESS reports President Dodon told the reporters.