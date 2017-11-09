President of Moldova toured in “Tumo” center, played anti-corruption game and takes photo with PicsArt’s staff member

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Moldova’s President Igor Dodon visited “Tumo” center of creative technologies together with his wife. The high level guests were accompanied by Deputy Foreign Minister of Armenia Robert Harutyunyan. ARMENPRESS reports President Dodon got acquainted with the educational program of the center, toured in the classrooms, and did not refuse the offer to see PicsArt that has 100 million active users. Igor Dodon took a photo with PicsArt’s staff member.

“We familiarized the Moldovan President with the projects of the center and its equipment. We talked about the educational models applied by us, the current and future projects”, deputy director of “Tumo” Aram Gyumishyan told the reporters.

President Dodon was also interested in the anti-corruption game “Tales of Neto” created by “Tumo” students and EU funding. According to Gyumishyan, the President of Moldova liked the game and detected the corrupt person. The goal of this game is to show people the negative consequences of corruption and educate people so as they refuse misbehavior. The game will be available on the internet on December 9.

President of Moldova Igor Dodon is in Armenia on an official visit at the invitation of Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan. He will stay in Armenia until November 11.