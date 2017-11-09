Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-17
YEREVAN, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 November, USD exchange rate stood at 486.22 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 563.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.20 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 638.65 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price stood at 19940.61 drams. Silver price stood at 265.83 drams. Platinum price stood at 14475.54 drams.
- 17:29 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-17
- 17:28 Asian Stocks - 09-11-17
- 17:25 President of Moldova visits Armenian Parliament
- 17:19 Majority of Moldovan people in favor of cooperating with EAEU: President Igor Dodon expects Armenia’s support
- 16:50 PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Chairman of Georgian Competition Agency
- 16:41 Moldova’s President pays tribute to memory of Armenian Genocide victims in Yerevan Memorial
- 16:25 Moldova’s First Lady impressed by staff of Armenian Hematology Center
- 16:10 Armenia, Georgia deepen cooperation in economic competition field
- 15:55 Armenia GDP growth highest in past 4 years
- 15:52 Armenia, Moldova have good prospects for cooperation: Armenian-Moldovan high-level talks held in Yerevan
- 15:23 President Igor Dodon invites Armenian President to Moldova on official visit
- 14:57 US officials call on to join Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2017
- 14:43 Administrative Court’s workload may create serious risks – PM Karapetyan issues relevant instructions
- 14:41 OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – Maria Zakharova
- 14:10 EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn reassures Armenian MPs on signing of framework agreement
- 14:06 Armenian and Moldovan Presidents hold private meeting in Yerevan
- 13:26 Heart surgeries to be conducted at more affordable prices in Armenia in 2018
- 13:11 Official welcoming ceremony of President and First Lady of Moldova held at Armenian Presidential Palace
- 12:36 KfW to provide 80 mln Euro budget support to Armenia
- 12:13 Two state-owned newspapers merged into ARMENPRESS
- 12:05 100-150 jobs to be created under billion dram investment project in Gyumri Shirak hotel
- 11:39 Government approves 20 million drams in funding for tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students
- 11:35 Armenia, Denmark facilitate visa procedures
- 11:32 Putin, Trump to meet on November 10
- 11:19 All leaders of CSTO states confirm participation in upcoming Minsk summit
- 10:35 UK minister Priti Patel resigns
- 10:20 Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators of last 1,5 years are rising, says economist
- 10:02 Armenia and Moldova to boost cooperation: President Igor Dodon pays first official visit to Armenia
- 09:48 European Stocks - 08-11-17
- 09:45 US stocks up - 08-11-17
- 09:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-17
- 09:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 08-11-17
- 09:40 Oil Prices - 08-11-17
- 11.08-19:44 President Sargsyan convenes consultation on demographic issues
- 11.08-19:01 Moldovan President Igor Dodon to pay state visit to Armenia
10:57, 11.03.2017
Viewed 3119 times Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
16:33, 11.04.2017
Viewed 2644 times Armenian Genocide-themed Intent to Destroy to be premiered in Los Angeles and New York
16:42, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2389 times Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space
11:18, 11.07.2017
Viewed 2385 times Armenian Admiral of Chilean Naval Forces shares thoughts on the past path, Armenian community and Armenian Army
11:31, 11.04.2017
Viewed 2283 times Armenian FM to depart for Israel