Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 09-11-17


YEREVAN, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 9 November, USD exchange rate stood at 486.22 drams. EUR exchange rate stood at 563.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate stood at 8.20 drams. GBP exchange rate stood at 638.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price stood at 19940.61 drams. Silver price stood at 265.83 drams. Platinum price stood at 14475.54 drams.



