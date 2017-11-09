Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   9 November

Asian Stocks - 09-11-17


TOKYO, 9 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 9 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.20% to 22868.71 points, japanese TOPIX is down by 0.25% to 1813.11 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.36% to 3427.80 points, and HANG SENG is up by 0.79% to 29136.57 points.



Latest News

All news    

  Tomorrow



About agency

Address: Armenia, 22 Saryan Street, Yerevan, 0002, Armenpress
Tel.: +374 10 539818
E-mail: [email protected]
Яндекс.Метрика
Page Configuration