President of Moldova visits Armenian Parliament

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. President of Moldova Igor Dodon visited the Armenian Parliament of November 9 as part of his official visit to the country. The President had a meeting with Speaker Ara Babloyan.

During the meeting the Speaker expressed hope that President Dodon’s visit will contribute to strengthening intergovernmental and inter-parliamentary cooperation between Armenia and Moldova.

According to Babloyan, boosting the Armenian-Moldovan political dialogue and deepening cooperation in commercial and humanitarian fields stems from the interests of the peoples of both countries.

The Speaker highlighted the role of inter-parliamentary relations, especially parliamentary friendship groups, in boosting ties, and attached importance to partnership in international platforms.

Speaking about the Nagorno Karabakh conflict, Babloyan mentioned that Armenia is in favor of a peaceful settlement of the conflict: all issues must be solved around a negotiations table.

The Speaker said that being a EEU member, Armenia is ready to expand ties also with Europe and become a bridge between Asia and Europe.

The President of Moldova said he is happy to visit Armenia and he hopes that his visit will contribute to enhancing relations in both business and humanitarian fields. He also highlighted the work of parliamentary friendship groups.

At the request of the Moldovan President, the Speaker touched upon the parliamentary administration system of Armenia, the parliamentary supervision function and increase of powers, as well as issues relating to the new electoral process. Lawmakers from the Armenia-Moldova friendship group MP Aram Sargsyan, Arman Saghatelyan and Karen Bekaryan participated in the meeting.