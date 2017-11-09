Majority of Moldovan people in favor of cooperating with EAEU: President Igor Dodon expects Armenia’s support

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Moldovan President Igor Dodon is confident that his visit to Armenia will open a new page in bilateral relations, reports Armenpress.

During the joint press conference with Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan in Yerevan, President Igor Dodon said a number of activities are planned in near future aimed at boosting the bilateral ties.

“I am very happy to be the first one among the Moldovan Presidents who visited Armenia. This year we mark the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic ties of the two countries. The Moldovan presidents didn’t visit Armenia both on working and official visits. I think my visit to Armenia will open a new page in our bilateral relations”, Igor Dodon said.

According to him, during those years the two countries managed to move forward on numerous issues. 15 inter-governmental, inter-state agreements were signed, at the moment there are some agreements which are ready for signing. He expressed hope that after his visit the two countries will establish a new level of bilateral cooperation.

“If we talk about the trade relations, I want to state that the existing level in this sense doesn’t correspond to the potential existing between the two countries. We have agreed to hold a session of the Inter-governmental commission, as well as a business forum. I am sure that the businessmen will be able to find common programs which will boost the commercial ties”, Igor Dodon added.

The Moldovan President noted that his delegation also includes the head of Moldova-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group. He said this group includes more than 20 MPs and added that the friendship group will hold a session next year.

“We have discussed with the Armenian President the cooperation of the two countries in international – European and regional platforms. I am confident that our countries are doomed to having good relations with the West and the East. In this sense Armenia is a good example for Moldova. We are highly interested in Armenia’s experience with the status of the membership to the EAEU. I want to thank Serzh Sargsyan for the assistance we felt in the new integration processes. Majority of Moldovan people are in favor of cooperating with the EAEU, and this year we have taken the first steps on this path. I have signed a cooperation agreement with the EAEU in early April. I have submitted application for getting a status of observer. Armenia has assisted us during the two sessions of the presidents of the EAEU member states in Bishkek and Sochi. We hope to receive this assistance in future as well”, Igor Dodon said.

He added that for them it is interesting to analyze the roadmap Armenian passes. In this regard the two Presidents agreed on exchange of experience.

“We also discussed in-detail other issues relating to bilateral relations, and touched upon the issues facing our countries. We hope the issues faced by Armenia will be solved exclusively through peaceful means in accordance with international agreements”, the Moldovan President noted.