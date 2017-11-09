PM Karapetyan holds meeting with Chairman of Georgian Competition Agency

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on November 9 received Chairman of the Georgian Competition Agency Nodar Khaduri, press service of the government told Armenpress.

PM Karapetyan said the Armenian-Georgian friendly relations can be characterized as high-level and dynamically developing, and it is necessary to continue the joint efforts aimed at further expanding the multi-sector cooperation, as well as developing the commercial ties.

The PM welcomed the memorandum of understanding signed between the Armenian State Commission for the Protection of Economic Competition and the Georgian Competition Agency.

Nodar Khaduri thanked the Armenian PM for the reception and informed that he had productive discussions with his Armenian counterpart, and the sides jointly outlined the cooperation directions of mutual interest.

The officials also exchanged views on issues relating to ensuring equal competitive environment for companies in the two countries and jointly studying the competition barriers.