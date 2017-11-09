Armenia, Moldova have good prospects for cooperation: Armenian-Moldovan high-level talks held in Yerevan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian-Moldovan high-level talks with the participation of the delegations of the two countries were held in the Armenian Presidential Palace on November 9 on the sidelines of the Moldovan President’s official visit, press service of the Presidential Office told Armenpress.

Presidents Serzh Sargsyan and Igor Dodon summed up the results of talks with statements for media representatives.

In the evening an official reception will be held on behalf of the Armenian President for President of Moldova Igor Dodon.





President Serzh Sargsyan’s statement for media after the meeting with his Moldovan counterpart:

“Dear Ladies and Gentlemen,

We just held talks with President of Moldova Igor Dodon.

Mr. Dodon is for the first time in Armenia on an official visit. And he is the only and the first President of Moldova who visited Armenia. This visit is symbolic since it is taking place in the 25th anniversary of establishment of diplomatic relations between our countries. The ties between our peoples exist not for a century, and this highlights the depth of our relations and the mutual sympathy of the two peoples.

We have discussed a wide range of issues. During the discussions we both expressed a wish to develop the cooperation and utilize the great potential of bilateral relations. We consider the decision to open an Armenian Embassy in Chișinău last year as a practical step on this path.

Together with Mr. President we paid a special attention to the development of cooperation in commercial field. Despite that the trade turnover between Armenia and Moldova has increased by 33% in the first 9 months of 2017 compared to the same period of 2016, moreover, the export of Armenian products increased by 2.1 times, we cannot be satisfied by this, and it is necessary to assist the business so that to give stable nature to this growth trend. I think that in line with the traditional ways of cooperation in economy, our countries also need to pay more attention to high technologies, innovations.

We hope that the Inter-governmental commission will move forward the entire range of issues of the bilateral economic agenda, will assist its diversification and launch of new interesting programs. Moreover, we have agreed to hold a session of the Inter-governmental commission not later than next year in spring.

A special attention was also paid on the cooperation in the cultural-humanitarian sphere.

Of course, the talks also focused on the topic of foreign policy. I am convinced that by developing the mutual cooperation in line with the centuries-old friendship and mutual respect of our peoples, we can achieve more effective cooperation at different multilateral formats. We welcome and support Moldova’s desire to closely cooperate with the integration unions.



During the talks I once again reaffirmed Armenia’s stance on settling the Nagorno Karabakh conflict exclusively through peaceful means based on the norms and principles of international law, the provisions of the UN Charter which in particular relate to the non-use of force and threat of force, territorial integrity of states, equal rights and peoples’ right to self-determination.

Importance was also attached to the implementation of agreements reached at the Vienna, St. Petersburg and Geneva summits which aim at preventing escalation of the situation, maintaining the ceasefire regime, reducing tension in the conflict zone and taking additional steps to activate the negotiation process.

Before Igor Dodon will deliver remarks, I would like to state the following:

We are really interested that our citizens and economic entities receive new opportunities for implementing joint business, scientific and cultural programs. And we hope that based on the results of today’s talks the relations between our countries will more actively develop. There are good prospects for cooperation of Armenia and Moldova. All conditions exist for this, and, most importantly, the friendship, trust, cooperation, and, of course, the desire of the peoples of our countries to strengthen the creative partnership. Summing up my speech I would like to thank Mr. President for the constructive, practical and reliable atmosphere of today’s meeting”.



