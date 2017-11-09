President Igor Dodon invites Armenian President to Moldova on official visit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Moldovan President Igor Dodon invited his Armenian counterpart Serzh Sargsyan to Moldova on an official visit, reports Armenpress.

“I have invited the Armenian President, the high-ranking leadership to Moldova on an official visit. I hope that this visit will take place. I want to thank the Armenian President for the invitation. I am hopeful and confident that after my official visit there will be activeness, new impetus at the business and society level. I want to add that we have quite an active Armenian community in our country”, President Igor Dodon said at the joint press conference with the Armenian President in Yerevan.

The Moldovan President arrived in Armenia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan. During the visit Igor Dodon is scheduled to meet with the country’s high-ranking leadership – President Serzh Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. President Igor Dodon will visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran, TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, the Chess Academy of Armenia. He will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.