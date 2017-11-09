US officials call on to join Hayastan All-Armenian Fund’s Telethon 2017

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. “Fruitful Artsakh”: this is the headline of this year’s Telethon of the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund which will be held on November 23, the Fund told Armenpress.

The Telethon is aimed at building new irrigation network and installing solar power plants in Artsakh.

Before the Telethon numerous famous figures send video messages calling on to join the Telethon, make donations for the prosperity of Armenia and Artsakh.

This year Los Angeles Mayor Eric Garcetti, US Congressman Adam Schiff and CongresswomanTulsi Gabbard addressed messages on this matter.

LA Mayor Eric Garcetti called on his fellow citizens to make donations to the Fund: “By providing a small assistance today you become a guarantor of great changes of the future”.

Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard said during its 25 years of activity the Fund has implemented programs worth 350 million USD in Armenia and Artsakh. “The economy of Armenia and Artsakh prospers thanks to each investment of the Fund, new jobs are being opened. I want to thank you for being a part of this great program”.

In his remarks Congressman Adam Schiff said: “This year’s Telethon will make the life of the Artsakh people easy and more prosperous. Let’s support our brothers and sisters in Artsakh by joining the Telethon”.

The Telethon is being held in Los Angeles every year. Over the past 25 years the Hayastan All-Armenian Fund has carried out more than 50.000 programs worth over 350 million USD in Armenia and Artsakh thanks to nearly 700.000 donors.