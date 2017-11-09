OSCE MG Co-Chairs plan the meeting of Armenian and Azerbaijani FMs – Maria Zakharova
14:41, 9 November, 2017
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The OSCE Minsk Group Co-Chairs are planning to organize the meeting of the Armenian and Azerbaijani foreign ministers until late 2017, Maria Zakharova, Russian foreign ministry spokesperson, told reporters, reports Armenpress.
“Such talks are planned within the frames of agreements reached at the Geneva summit on October 16. When the dates are clarified, we will inform”, Zakharova said.
She added that talks at various formats on the topic of the Artsakh issue are also possible, they are still at the preparation stage.
