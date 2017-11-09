EU Commissioner Johannes Hahn reassures Armenian MPs on signing of framework agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. During a meeting with Armenian Members of Parliament, Johannes Hahn, Commissioner of EU’s Neighbourhood Policy & Enlargement Negotiations, reaffirmed that he doesn’t see any obstacles for signing the Comprehensive and Expanded Partnership Agreement between the European Union and Armenia, Tsarukyan faction MP Naira Zohrabyan said during the session of the parliamentary committee of European Integration Affairs.

“The delegation of our party had different meetings for two days in Brussels. We also met with Commissioner of EU’s Neighborhood Policy and Enlargement Negotiations Johannes Hahn, who once again reaffirmed that there is no obstacle for signing the agreement neither from the European side nor the Armenian side”, Zohrabyan said.

She said they also had meetings regarding visa liberalization with the EU. “The issues of starting negotiations on this matter are mostly tied with domestic legal issues of several EU countries, which are mainly related to migration flow risks. There are obstacles from some of EU member countries, however I think the ministry of foreign affairs will begin separate negotiations with these countries, in order to address their concerns. It is surprising for me that France is among these countries. Anyhow, one can understand these countries. After the latest terror attacks they lead an alert migration policy”, Zohrabyan said.

The MP also said that parliamentary hearings will take place December 1 on the Armenia-EU framework agreement.

She expressed hope that the agreement will be signed November 24, which will enable to discuss the agreement at depth with EU member country ambassadors.