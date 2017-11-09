Heart surgeries to be conducted at more affordable prices in Armenia in 2018

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government made a redistribution in the 2017 state budget and changes in one of its previous decisions aimed at compensating the current deficit of heart surgery services, a total of 194 million 477 thousand AMD by which 220 additional heart surgery will be conducted, reports Armenpress.

Healthcare minister said during the Cabinet meeting that this change is due to optimization programs.

Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan asked whether there is an issue of reducing the prices for heart surgeries. “We are going to propose a new price formula in early December and will start working with the new formula from January”, the minister said.