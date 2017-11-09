Official welcoming ceremony of President and First Lady of Moldova held at Armenian Presidential Palace

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan and First Lady Rita Sargsyan welcomed President of Moldova Igor Dodon and First Lady Galina Dodon at the Presidential Palace on November 9, Armenpress reports.

The Moldovan President arrived in Armenia on a three-day official visit at the invitation of President Serzh Sargsyan. During the visit Igor Dodon is scheduled to meet with the country’s high-ranking leadership – President Serzh Sargsyan, Parliament Speaker Ara Babloyan and Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan. President Igor Dodon will also visit the Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran, TUMO Center for Creative Technologies, the Chess Academy of Armenia. He will also visit the Tsitsernakaberd Memorial to pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims.

The First Ladies of Armenia and Moldova on November 9 will visit the Hermantology Center after Yolyan and the Sergej Parajanov Museum.