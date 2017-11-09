KfW to provide 80 mln Euro budget support to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the multi-sector policy-based loan agreement worth 80 million Euros between the finance ministry and the KfW Development Bank, reports Armenpress.

During the November 9 government session, finance minister Vardan Aramyan said the loan funds are provided at two tranches – 40 million Euros each for 2017 and 2018.

“Within the frames of the loan agreement budget support loan is provided to Armenia for 2017 and 2018 based on the multi-sector policy table which aims at improving the process of water and solid waste reforms and implementing agricultural insurance mechanism”, the minister said.