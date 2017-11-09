100-150 jobs to be created under billion dram investment project in Gyumri Shirak hotel
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. After the unfit-for-use building of Gyumri’s Shirak hotel is dismantled, the remaining building and land will be given to a company (Baseni Govq) to build a hotel, shopping center and food court.
“The investor is bound to invest one billion drams, creating 100-150 jobs”, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.
Under the contract, if the company fails to complete the planned work within three years, the investments and all buildings will be returned to the government.
- 12:36 KfW to provide 80 mln Euro budget support to Armenia
- 12:13 Two state-owned newspapers merged into ARMENPRESS
- 12:05 100-150 jobs to be created under billion dram investment project in Gyumri Shirak hotel
- 11:39 Government approves 20 million drams in funding for tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students
- 11:35 Armenia, Denmark facilitate visa procedures
- 11:32 Putin, Trump to meet on November 10
- 11:19 All leaders of CSTO states confirm participation in upcoming Minsk summit
- 10:35 UK minister Priti Patel resigns
- 10:20 Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators of last 1,5 years are rising, says economist
- 10:02 Armenia and Moldova to boost cooperation: President Igor Dodon pays first official visit to Armenia
- 09:48 European Stocks - 08-11-17
- 09:45 US stocks up - 08-11-17
- 09:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-17
- 09:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 08-11-17
- 09:40 Oil Prices - 08-11-17
- 11.08-19:44 President Sargsyan convenes consultation on demographic issues
- 11.08-19:01 Moldovan President Igor Dodon to pay state visit to Armenia
- 11.08-18:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-11-17
- 11.08-18:19 Asian Stocks - 08-11-17
- 11.08-17:52 President of Armenia receives participants of Second Pan-Armenian Scientific Conference
- 11.08-17:11 Alexander Tsinker considers necessary the work to eliminate visa regime between Armenia and Israel
- 11.08-16:26 PM Karapetyan reported on process of works on creating Meghri free economic zone
- 11.08-15:37 6000 households are beneficiaries of EU’s energy saving projects
- 11.08-15:05 Limitation of military deferment won’t hinder scientific activities of students – minister
- 11.08-14:50 Innovative ideas, digitization, new ties: Business Innovation Forum to gather field specialists under one roof
- 11.08-13:55 Foreign affairs standing committee to hold parliamentary hearings on Armenia-EU agreement
- 11.08-13:24 Education minister to personally meet students to discuss military deferment issue
- 11.08-13:08 Turkey installs cameras on border with Armenia
- 11.08-12:51 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
- 11.08-12:51 We have set a goal to increase farming productivity in Armenia – Premier Karapetyan
- 11.08-12:39 Energy efficiency level of apartment buildings can be increased by 60%
- 11.08-12:18 Potential of 10 villages of Armenia’s Tavush province to be studied and included in tour packages
- 11.08-11:08 President Sargsyan signs bills into law relating to outer space treaties
- 11.08-10:20 Putin ready for meeting with Trump – Russian FM
- 11.08-09:15 Import of electric cars to Armenia increases by more than 5 times
10:57, 11.03.2017
Viewed 3065 times Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
16:33, 11.04.2017
Viewed 2482 times Armenian Genocide-themed Intent to Destroy to be premiered in Los Angeles and New York
16:42, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2352 times Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space
11:18, 11.07.2017
Viewed 2263 times Armenian Admiral of Chilean Naval Forces shares thoughts on the past path, Armenian community and Armenian Army
11:31, 11.04.2017
Viewed 2258 times Armenian FM to depart for Israel