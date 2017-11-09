100-150 jobs to be created under billion dram investment project in Gyumri Shirak hotel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. After the unfit-for-use building of Gyumri’s Shirak hotel is dismantled, the remaining building and land will be given to a company (Baseni Govq) to build a hotel, shopping center and food court.

“The investor is bound to invest one billion drams, creating 100-150 jobs”, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan said during today’s Cabinet meeting.

Under the contract, if the company fails to complete the planned work within three years, the investments and all buildings will be returned to the government.