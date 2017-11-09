Government approves 20 million drams in funding for tuition fees of Syrian-Armenian students

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government allocated 20 million drams for compensating 60% of tuition fees of 73 Syrian-Armenian students.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, Diaspora minister Hranush Hakobyan said the government, along with the AGBU and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation, will compensate the tuition fees of 302 Syrian-Armenian students.

The total amount of the tuition fees of 302 Syrian-Armenian students is 194 million 198 thousand drams.

“60% of the tuition fees of 73 students, which is 20 million drams, is suggested to be paid from the state budget, and the compensation of the fees of the remaining students will be funded by the AGBU and the Calouste Gulbenkian Foundation”, the governmental bill says.