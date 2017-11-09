Armenia, Denmark facilitate visa procedures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian government approved the proposal on signing the agreement “On facilitating visa issuance between the Republic of Armenia and the Kingdom of Denmark”.

During today’s Cabinet meeting, deputy foreign minister Shavarsh Kocharyan mentioned that the agreement will significantly facilitate visa procedures for Armenian citizens.

“Armenian citizens will be able to stay in Denmark and in territories of other Schengen zone countries up to 90 days during 180 days. The facilitation relates to different groups, scientists, representatives of NGOs, members of delegations. This is a serious step in the facilitation of visa procedures with the EU”, Kocharyan said.