Putin, Trump to meet on November 10

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin will meet with his US counterpart Donald Trump in Vietnam on November 10, Russian Presidential Aide Yuri Ushakov told reporters, TASS reports.

“The time of the meeting is being agreed on, it will be held on November 10”, he said.

Earlier the Russian Presidential Aide said Putin and Trump may discuss the situation in Syria and the Korean Peninsula, as well as the bilateral relations during the upcoming meeting on the sidelines of the APEC summit.