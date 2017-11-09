All leaders of CSTO states confirm participation in upcoming Minsk summit

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. All leaders of the member states of the Collective Security Treaty Organization (CSTO) have confirmed their participation in the upcoming summit in Minsk, Charge d'Affaires, a.i. of Belarus in the U.S. Pavel Shidlovsky said, RIA Novosti reports.

The summit is scheduled on November 30. “All heads of state confirmed their participation”, he said.

Belarus now is a CSTO chairing country.

Pavel Shidlovsky said the CSTO has become one of the effective organizations of Eurasia. “All states act as a single entity demonstrating their solidarity”, he said.