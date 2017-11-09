UK minister Priti Patel resigns

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. UK secretary of state for international development Priti Patel announced resignation, CNN reports.

“While my actions were meant with the best of intentions, my actions also fell below the standards of transparency and openness that I have promoted and advocated”, she wrote. “I offer a fulsome apology to you and to the government for what has happened and offer my resignation”.

Priti Patel was summoned back from Kenya by Prime Minister Theresa May after it was revealed she met senior Israeli officials during a family holiday in the summer, a significant breach of diplomatic protocol.

During the visit, Patel, who paid for the trip herself, met with a dozen politicians and organizations, including Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin.