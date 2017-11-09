Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators of last 1,5 years are rising, says economist

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Economist Atom Margaryan says a clear improvement has happened in the economic condition in the past one and a half year.

“Armenia’s macroeconomic indicators are clearly growing in the last 1.5 years. This is proved by the official data of the last 9 months. The 5 year and mid-term spending programs of this government are already giving certain results”, the economist told ARMENPRESS.

According to Margaryan, the 5,1% growth of economic activity of the 9 months of the current year make the planned 4,3% economic growth, which was revised from 3,2%, for 2018 realistic.

The key sector of the economy, the industry branch, continues to be improved. “Although we can’t say the same about agriculture and construction. Certainly the decrease pace have significantly dropped in both, nevertheless according to the 9 month data, we continue to have decrease. But I have to mention that these declines are balanced by the investment of other branches in economic growth”, he said.

Speaking on the indicators of foreign trade turnover, the economist said that the 23,2% growth of imports has its prerequisites.

The economist says the increase in import volumes is due to investments activeness, which has increased the volumes of imports of investment or capital products.