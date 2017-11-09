LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.42% to $2120.00, copper price down by 0.90% to $6838.00, lead price up by 0.68% to $2510.00, nickel price down by 1.79% to $12620.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $19425.00, zinc price down by 0.92% to $3184.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.