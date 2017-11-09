LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-17
LONDON, NOVEMBER 9, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 8 November:
“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.42% to $2120.00, copper price down by 0.90% to $6838.00, lead price up by 0.68% to $2510.00, nickel price down by 1.79% to $12620.00, tin price down by 0.26% to $19425.00, zinc price down by 0.92% to $3184.50, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60500.00.
Measurement unit is 1 tonne.
- 09:48 European Stocks - 08-11-17
- 09:45 US stocks up - 08-11-17
- 09:43 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 08-11-17
- 09:41 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices up - 08-11-17
- 09:40 Oil Prices - 08-11-17
- 11.08-19:44 President Sargsyan convenes consultation on demographic issues
- 11.08-19:01 Moldovan President Igor Dodon to pay state visit to Armenia
- 11.08-18:21 Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-11-17
- 11.08-18:19 Asian Stocks - 08-11-17
- 11.08-17:52 President of Armenia receives participants of Second Pan-Armenian Scientific Conference
- 11.08-17:11 Alexander Tsinker considers necessary the work to eliminate visa regime between Armenia and Israel
- 11.08-16:26 PM Karapetyan reported on process of works on creating Meghri free economic zone
- 11.08-15:37 6000 households are beneficiaries of EU’s energy saving projects
- 11.08-15:05 Limitation of military deferment won’t hinder scientific activities of students – minister
- 11.08-14:50 Innovative ideas, digitization, new ties: Business Innovation Forum to gather field specialists under one roof
- 11.08-13:55 Foreign affairs standing committee to hold parliamentary hearings on Armenia-EU agreement
- 11.08-13:24 Education minister to personally meet students to discuss military deferment issue
- 11.08-13:08 Turkey installs cameras on border with Armenia
- 11.08-12:51 Azerbaijan fails to lead OSCE Mission to its frontline positions during monitoring
- 11.08-12:51 We have set a goal to increase farming productivity in Armenia – Premier Karapetyan
- 11.08-12:39 Energy efficiency level of apartment buildings can be increased by 60%
- 11.08-12:18 Potential of 10 villages of Armenia’s Tavush province to be studied and included in tour packages
- 11.08-11:08 President Sargsyan signs bills into law relating to outer space treaties
- 11.08-10:20 Putin ready for meeting with Trump – Russian FM
- 11.08-09:15 Import of electric cars to Armenia increases by more than 5 times
- 11.08-09:04 European Stocks - 07-11-17
- 11.08-09:02 US stocks - 07-11-17
- 11.08-09:00 LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-11-17
- 11.08-08:59 NYMEX: Precious Metals Prices Down - 07-11-17
- 11.08-08:57 Oil Prices Down - 07-11-17
- 11.07-20:58 Armenian FM meets with Minister of Jerusalem affairs and heritage of Israel
- 11.07-19:52 President Sargsyan receives PACE Monitoring Committee Co-Rapporteurs for Armenia
- 11.07-19:48 Armenia’s solar energy production to reach 1 GW in the coming years
- 11.07-19:26 Armenian FM presents to Israeli Prime Minister efforts aimed at peaceful settlement of NK conflict
- 11.07-18:43 Armenian Premier attends opening of largest solar power station in Armenia “Talin-1”
10:57, 11.03.2017
Viewed 3033 times Turkish judges file lawsuit against President Erdogan, PM Yildirimn
16:33, 11.04.2017
Viewed 2389 times Armenian Genocide-themed Intent to Destroy to be premiered in Los Angeles and New York
16:42, 11.06.2017
Viewed 2326 times Russian astronaut shares photos of Yerevan made from outer space
11:31, 11.04.2017
Viewed 2243 times Armenian FM to depart for Israel
11:18, 11.07.2017
Viewed 2177 times Armenian Admiral of Chilean Naval Forces shares thoughts on the past path, Armenian community and Armenian Army