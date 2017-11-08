President Sargsyan convenes consultation on demographic issues

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan held a consultation on demographic issues on November 8. The Prime Minister, Deputy Prime Minister, Head of the Presidential Staff, Chairman of the Standing Committee on Health Care and Social Affairs of the National Assembly, Ministers of Labor and Social Affairs, Health, Territorial Administration and Development, Agriculture, Finance, Economic Development and Investments, Diaspora, Deputy Minister of Foreign Affairs, other employees of the President’s Staff participated in the consultation.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the main demographic issues were presented and the chances to improve the situation were discussed at the meeting.

At the beginning of the consultation the President of the Republic emphasized that the pan-Armenian goal of increasing the population of Armenia up to 4 million until 2040 is a difficult task, but at the same time it’s possible to realize. The President also assessed the negative factors influencing on the demographic situation of Armenia, security issues based on relations with neighboring countries, as possible to overcome.

To the conviction of President Sargsyan, achieving the targeted goal must be in the focus of all the leaderships of Armenia, and the improvement of the demographic situation after 2040 should be in the spotlight of the authorities as much as it is today.

Based on the results of the consultation, the President gave a number of instructions. Particularly, the Government of Armenia was tasked to develop the strategic provisions of improving the demographic situation of Armeia (until 2040), reflect them in Armenia’s development strategy for the period until 2030, defining targets for short term implementation (5-year).