Moldovan President Igor Dodon to pay state visit to Armenia

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. At the invitation of President of Armenia Serzh Sargsyan, President of Moldova Igor Dodon will pay a state visit to Armenia on November 9-11.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the Armenian President’s Office, the Molodovan President is scheduled to hold meetings with top official of Armenia – President Serzh Sargsyan, President of the National Assembly Ara Babloyan, Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan.

Following the top level negotiations at the residency of the Armenian President, Serzh Sargsyan and Igor Dodon will issue statements for mass media summing up the results of the talks.

The President of Moldova will visit Mother See of Holy Etchmiadzin, Matenadaran, “Tumo” center for creative technologies, Chess academy of Armenia. President Dodon will also pay tribute to the memory of the Armenian Genocide victims at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex.