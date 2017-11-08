Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 08-11-17

YEREVAN, 8 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 8 November, USD exchange rate is up by 0.48 drams to 486.22 drams. EUR exchange rate is up by 1.96 drams to 563.77 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate is down by 0.07 drams to 8.20 drams. GBP exchange rate is down by 0.10 drams to 638.65 drams.

The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.

Gold price is up by 93.09 drams to 19940.61 drams. Silver price is up by 1.67 drams to 265.83 drams. Platinum price is up by 123.61 drams to 14475.54 drams.