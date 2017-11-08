Asian Stocks - 08-11-17

TOKYO, 8 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. Asian main indexes values for 8 November:

“Armenpress” reports the value of Japanese NIKKEI is down by 0.10% to 22913.82 points, Japanese TOPIX is up by 0.24% to 1817.60 points. Chinese Shanghai Composite is up by 0.06% to 3415.46 points, and HANG SENG is down by 0.30% to 28907.60 points.