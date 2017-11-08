Alexander Tsinker considers necessary the work to eliminate visa regime between Armenia and Israel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The visit of Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian to Israel by the invitation of Prime Minister, Foreign Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was a very important step, former MP of the Israeli Knesset, founder of Israel-Armenia inter-parliamentary friendship group Alexander Tsinker told Armenpress analyzing the visit results.

“First of all, I would like to highlight the dynamically developing process between our two countries the evidence of which was the invitation of the Israeli PM. This year was unique in a sense that several meetings were held, firstly between the inter-parliamentary groups, then within the frames of the second public forum, the Israeli minister of regional cooperation visited Armenia, and the continuation of these meetings was this invitation which created a chance to personally discuss several issues. I would call this meeting as directed towards future since we had certain issues and Armenia”, he said.

According to him, the next step is linked to the information field, in other words to expanding the cooperation between media and respective agencies of countries. “I think information centers must be created in the two countries so that people, businessmen will better know each other. In this sense awareness on Israel in Armenia is relatively high, than that on Armenia in Israel where there is a lack of information. Armenia should be attractive for cooperation, investments and tourists”, he said.

Talking about the issue of opening embassies in the two countries, Alexander Tsinker said the current steps are directed for this purpose. “We have certain working experience with CIS states, initially, we really had few embassies, but later, when we started actively cooperating with those countries, the passenger flow increased, it became clear that embassies should be opened. This is not only a political issue, but also an economic since each ministry, in this case the foreign ministry has a concrete budget, and opening embassies is possible only within this budget”, he said, stating that if air transportations volume increases, new businesses, enterprises open, investments are made between Armenia and Israel, the opening of embassies will be a necessity. “I think as a next step it is necessary to work on eliminating visa regime”.

Syuzi Muradyan