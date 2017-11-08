PM Karapetyan reported on process of works on creating Meghri free economic zone

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Consultation was held in the Armenian Government led by Prime Minister Karen Karapetyan on November 8 during which issues relating to the works on creating free economic zone in Meghri were discussed, press service of the government told Armenpress.

Minister of economic development and investments Suren Karayan reported the PM on the process of the works, as well as presented the ongoing activities.

PM Karapetyan highlighted the importance of the project for Armenia’s economic development and tasked to continue keeping in spotlight the process of building the free economic zone and conducting all actions according to the schedule.