Innovative ideas, digitization, new ties: Business Innovation Forum to gather field specialists under one roof

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Presentation of innovation ideas, discussion of the field’s issues, establishment of new ties: the Business Innovation Forum will once again gather the field’s specialists under one roof.

Karen Vardanyan – executive director of the Union of Information Technology Enterprises (UITE), told a press conference in Armenpress that this year international experts from Germany, Belgium and Romania will arrive in Armenia to attend the Forum.

“Our mission is to contribute to the process of making Armenia as a technological country. On this path innovation policy and innovative processes are needed. And in order to have a discussion on import of innovation in different spheres, we have created this platform. We hope it will expand and will become a great platform covering numerous fields within the course of years”, Karen Vardanyan said.

The Forum participants will discuss the digitization opportunities, innovative ways, the ICT education in Armenia and other issues.

Eva Naeher, team leader of Support to SME Development in Armenia project, said they are trying to find ways to support the SMEs in Armenia. “We see good opportunities for SMEs. This Forum is a unique platform to discuss innovative approaches, ideas, as well as apply new approaches in the SME field. The Forum enables to gather the public, private, scientific-research sector representatives under one roof and discuss issues and ideas”, Eva Naeher said.

Eva Naeher informed that at the moment mapping works of innovations are being carried out. The mapping will show to what extend the companies use innovation and innovative approaches. These works have launched 2 months ago. Local, international experts are working and studying the current situation. Naeher added that Innovation development strategy will be prepared.

The Business Innovation Forum will be held in Dilijan on November 10-11 under the title ‘Step Forward into the New Reality’. The event is being held under the high patronage of Armenian Prime Minister.