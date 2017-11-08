Foreign affairs standing committee to hold parliamentary hearings on Armenia-EU agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. The Armenian parliamentary standing committee on foreign affairs will hold parliamentary hearings on December 1 on the new Armenia-European Union framework agreement, reports Armenpress.

During the November 8 session, chairman of the standing committee Armen Ashotyan said it would be appropriate to hold parliamentary hearings a week later after the signing of that agreement. “Of course, on the one hand we can state that after signing the document must be circulated by the Constitutional Court, as well as other bodies and then will be submitted to the Parliament for discussions”, he said.

He proposed to invite the Ambassadors of EU member states accredited in Armenia, as well as the head of the EU delegation to Armenia, representatives of expert and public sector to participate in the hearings.

Ashotyan said they also want to apply to the standing committee on European integration with a proposal to jointly hold the hearings. “Our mandates in this issue are combined, and I think it will be right for the two committees to make a joint decision”, he said.

Konrad-Adenauer-Stiftung foundation agreed to assist holding the parliamentary hearings.

Armen Ashotyan said after initialing the agreement Armenia has completely conducted its work. The European countries also take huge steps for solving the technical issues.

The standing committee members unanimously voted in favor of the decision to hold parliamentary hearings.



