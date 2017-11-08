Education minister to personally meet students to discuss military deferment issue
13:24, 8 November, 2017
YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Minister of education and science Levon Mkrtchyan will meet with students to discuss the issues of limiting the right of deferment from military service. The meeting will begin in a few moments.
Students who were rallying outside the ministry headquarters were proposed to gather a group of 10 students for the meeting.
The students accepted the proposals. Reporters are also present at the meeting.
Print | Հայերեն | На русском