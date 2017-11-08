Energy efficiency level of apartment buildings can be increased by 60%

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. External thermal insulation of the average apartment building will enable to cut the heating and cooling spending of residents up to 60%. However, in order to achieve such high indicators, the agreement of all residents is required, as well as financial investment. Works are underway to find ways agreeable to all stakeholder parties, deputy minister of energy infrastructures and natural resources Hayk Harutyunyan told reporters during the EU4Energy conference.

“The issue of finding correct mechanisms for energy efficiency of multi apartment buildings exists not only in Armenia, but worldwide”, he said, adding that several issues exist, such as that there are residents who don’t want to pay. Thus, the stakeholders are very many in apartment buildings, and finding a business model working under one principle is difficult.

He said that several pilot programs have been carried out in assistance of donor organizations, which clearly show that external thermal insulation has economic profitability.

The official says that the insulation of a 7-9 storey building can cost 20 million drams.