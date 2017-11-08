Time in Yerevan: 11:07:36,   8 November

President Sargsyan signs bills into law relating to outer space treaties


YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Armenian President Serzh Sargsyan signed several bills into law today, including the ratification of the Outer Space Treaty, ratifying the Space Liability Convention, ratifying the Rescue Agreement, ratifying the Moon Treaty, ratifying the Convention of International Maritime Organization and the Registration Convention, the President’s Office told ARMENPRESS.

 



