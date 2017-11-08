Putin ready for meeting with Trump – Russian FM

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Russian President Vladimir Putin is ready for the meeting with US counterpart Donald Trump on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit, their schedules are being coordinated, Russian foreign minister Sergey Lavrov said, TASS reports.

“We heard Donald Trump’s statements that he plans to hold a meeting with President Putin, and President Putin is ready for this. The Americans know about this”, Lavrov said, adding that the respective services are in contact, and when the leaders’ schedules are finally clear, it will be reported.