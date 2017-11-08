LME. Prices for non-ferrous and minor metals - 07-11-17

LONDON, NOVEMBER 8, ARMENPRESS. Non-ferrous and minor metals prices for 7 November:

“Armenpress” reports the price of aluminum down by 1.01% to $2150.50, copper price down by 0.54% to $6900.00, lead price down by 0.02% to $2493.00, nickel price down by 0.27% to $12850.00, tin price down by 0.13% to $19475.00, zinc price down by 1.11% to $3214.00, molybdenum price stood at $16000.00, cobalt price stood at $60500.00.

Measurement unit is 1 tonne.