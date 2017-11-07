Armenian FM meets with Minister of Jerusalem affairs and heritage of Israel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian who is in Israel on an official visit met on November 7 with Minister of Jerusalem affairs and heritage of Israel Zeev Elkin, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Greeting Edward Nalbandian, Minister Zeev Elkin noted that he has many good memories of his visits to Armenia and is happy to welcome Edward Nalbandian in Jerusalem.

The interlocutors shared the opinion that the friendly relations and reciprocal respect between the two peoples can create favorable conditions for strengthening interstate relations.

Edward Nalbandian and Zeev Elkin referred to the rich Armenian historical and cultural heritage in Israel and the activities of the Jewish community in Armenia.