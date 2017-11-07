Armenia’s solar energy production to reach 1 GW in the coming years

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armenia’s solar energy production will reach 1 GW in the coming 5-6 years, Hayk Chobanyan, CEO of Arpi Solar Company told the reporters during the opening ceremony of Armenia’s largest solar power station – Talin -1 with 1 MW capacity. According to him, Armenia’s sun and nature are a great advantage for creating solar stations and it’s possible to do that in a very short period of time. For example, the engineering works of Talin-1 were done during 20 days.

“Development of solar energy in Armenia has no alternative. It’s considered one of the cheapest energy sources in the world, and particularly in Armenia where we have powerful solar radiation and many sunny days. The possibilities are unlimited”, ARMENPRESS reports Hayk Chobanyan saying. He added that 1 MW station is enough for 400 families.

To the conviction of Chobanyan, Armenia’s capacities are far more and there will be an opportunity for creating stations with 1 GW total capacity during the coming years.

Talin-1 project is estimated at 1 million USD.

Armenian Premier Karen Karapetyan attended the opening of the station. The project was implemented by the group of Armenian investors (Eduard Marutyan, Arayik Karapetyan, Zaven Sargsyan, Hayk Chobanyan) and was co-funded by the German-Armenian Found in the sidelines of “Support to renewable energy” and KFW Bank. “Solar Production” company implemented the project. Arpi Solar Company designed and constructed of the solar station.