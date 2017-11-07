Armenian FM visits Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. In the sidelines of the official visit to Israel Armenian Foreign Minister Edward Nalbandian visited on November 6 the Holocaust Memorial in Jerusalem, Yad Vashem, and laid a wreath at the memorial of the Holocaust victims.

As ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of the MFA Armenia, following the tour in the Holocaust museum, the Armenian FM made a note in the book of honorable guests of Yad Vashem, which reads as follows, “The most important lesson we learn in Jerusalem, at Yad Vashem, and in Yerevan, at Tsitsernakaberd memorial complex, is that new genocides and crimes against humanity can be prevented only by the joint efforts of the international community. The moral obligation of the Armenian and Jewish peoples who have passed through the horrors of the genocide is to stand in the front line of those efforts”.