Armenian FM, Israel's minister of regional cooperation discuss latest regional and international developments

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign Minister of Armenia who is in Israel on an official visit met with Israel's minister of regional cooperation Zakhi Hanegbi on November 7, ARMENPRESS was informed from the press service of MFA Armenia.

Greeting the Armenian Foreign Minister, Zakhi Hanegbi recalled with warmth his meeting with Edward Nalbandian this year in Yerevan, hoping that FM Nalbandian’s visit to Israel will give new impetus to Armenian-Israeli relations.

Thanking for the reception Edward Nalbandian noted with satisfaction that the activation of interactions and more frequent mutual visits in the recent period show the reciprocal interest of Armenia and Israel to further deepen relations.

During the meeting the interlocutors referred to the implementation process of the agreements reached in the sidelines of Minister Hanegbi’s visit to Armenia.

The Ministers also discussed in detail the recent regional and international developments.