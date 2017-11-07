Central Bank of Armenia: exchange rates and prices of precious metals - 07-11-17
YEREVAN, 7 NOVEMBER, ARMENPRESS. The Central Bank of Armenia informs “Armenpress” that today, 7 November, USD exchange rate up by 0.58 drams to 485.74 drams. EUR exchange rate down by 1.12 drams to 561.81 drams. Russian Ruble exchange rate up by 0.04 drams to 8.27 drams. GBP exchange rate up by 3.00 drams to 638.75 drams.
The Central Bank has set the following prices for precious metals.
Gold price up by 81.41 drams to 19847.52 drams. Silver price down by 2.34 drams to 264.16 drams. Platinum price down by 29.66 drams to 14351.93 drams.
