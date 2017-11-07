Political scientist doesn’t see political obstacles for signing Armenia-EU new agreement

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. The Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement between Armenia and the European Union will be signed, if not on November 24, it will be signed later, Alexander Iskandaryan, director of the Caucasus Institute, told reporters, Armenpress reports.

He considered it possible that the agreement will be signed in Brussels during the Eastern Partnership summit. “There is no political obstacle for signing this agreement, the problem is more technical”, the political scientist said.

Iskandaryan noted that there are no obstacles in the agreement not only for Armenia, but also for Europe and Russia. “The text of the agreement has been agreed with all countries long ago”, he said.

Armenia and the European Union have initialed the Comprehensive and Enhanced Partnership agreement on March 24.