Lawmakers positively assess activity of Armenian delegation at Euronest PA’s plenary session

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Four reports and three urgent resolutions have been adopted during the plenary session of the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly which was held in Kiev from October 29 to November 1, Armenpress reports.

One of the resolutions was authored by the Armenian delegation, Armen Ashotyan – head of the Armenian delegation at the Euronest PA, told reporters in the Armenian Parliament. “Our resolution related to the production, export and use of weapons through robotized systems”, he said.

Member of the Armenian delegation, Yelk faction MP Mane Tandilyan said the members of the Armenian delegation were represented in all four committees during the session, as well as in the working groups. “During the sessions of different committees and working groups we delivered remarks and made proposals. We have presented our expectation that the EU’s “more for more” principle will also apply to Armenia taking into account that we are going to sign the new framework agreement with the European Union soon”, Tandilyan said.

Overall, MP Tandilyan positively assessed the activity of the Armenian delegation. “In fact, the Azerbaijani lobbyists were actively working, and leaving a free space of activity for them in any platform will be harmful for us, and I am convinced on this already for the second time. We need to work hard on this path. Our delegations should actively take part in the works of all parliamentary platforms and promote Armenia’s interests”, the MP said.

Another member of the Armenian delegation, ARF faction MP Armenuhi Kyureghyan attached importance to the fact that the Armenian delegation managed to fix the following formulation in all adopted documents according to which the Nagorno Karabakh conflict significantly differs from the other conflicts.

Tsarukyan faction MP Vardan Bostanjyan also positively assessed the activity of the Armenian delegation, stating that it is mostly due to the hard work of the head of the delegation.