Dialogue of societies cannot take place through Azerbaijani “peace platform” fake program – MP Ashotyan

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Azerbaijan takes steps to restore the so-called “peace platform” program, RPA faction MP Armen Ashotyan, head of the Armenian delegation at the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, told reporters in the Armenian Parliament, Armenpress reports.

“You know that recently the presentation of the so-called “peace platform” was held in Tbilisi. After the disgraceful failure of the first platform, this is the second attempt of fake peace and installation of confidence-building measures through fraudulent means”, Ashotyan said.

He added that during the session of the Euronest PA they strictly rejected such approach by the Azerbaijani side. “Of course, we need an atmosphere of trust. This does not only relate to the Karabakh-Azerbaijani line of contact, but also to societies. However, the dialogue of societies cannot be imitation, through scandalous and corruption programs and cannot be in the Azerbaijani propaganda. The restoration of trust must take place through a dialogue between the civil society, contacts of political figures, but not through a fake initiative like the “peace platform” 2”, the lawmaker said.

He also asked the Armenian media outlets to keep in spotlight this anti-Armenian initiative, adding that it is necessary to eliminate this fake program of the Azerbaijani side through joint efforts.