MP Ashotyan sees necessity to reassess the importance of cooperation with European structures

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Armen Ashotyan – head of the Armenian delegation in the Euronest Parliamentary Assembly, sees a necessity to reassess the importance of cooperation with the European parliamentary structures, Armenpress reports.

Ashotyan told reporters that the reassessment must be based on the expected fact of signing a new framework agreement with the European Union. “This agreement already supposes a new format of parliamentary cooperation, thus, our works with the European Parliament will receive a new quality both in terms of implementing the provisions of that agreement and over political agenda”, Ashotyan said.

He attached importance to the fact that the European structures are part of major political agenda and a good platform for promoting Armenia’s national state interests. “The third important factor is that after the corruption scandals and disclosures in the Parliamentary Assembly of the Council of Europe manifestations of Azerbaijani lobby are becoming visible in other European institutions, therefore, our work is important in terms of preventing the Azerbaijani lobbying efforts in the European institutions”, the MP said.

He said the other countries included in the EU Eastern Partnership – Georgia, Azerbaijan, Ukraine, Moldova, in some platforms also Belarus, are important countries for Armenia from the perspective of bilateral relations, therefore, Armenia should use also this platform to deepen the bilateral ties with Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova.