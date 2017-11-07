FM Nalbandian visits Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. Foreign minister of Armenia Edward Nalbandian on November 6 visited the Armenian Patriarchate of Jerusalem on the sidelines of his official visit to Israel, press service of the foreign ministry told Armenpress.

FM Nalbandian met with Patriarch Archbishop Nurhan Manukyan.

The minister presented to the Patriarch the aims of his visit, as well as the results of the meetings.

The meeting also touched upon the cooperation issues between the three legal holders of the Church of the Holy Sepulchre.

The sides also discussed a number of issues of pan-Armenian agenda.