Armenian FM meets Knesset Vice Speaker in Israel

YEREVAN, NOVEMBER 7, ARMENPRESS. While on an official visit in Israel, Armenian foreign minister Edward Nalbandian met with Vice Speaker of the Knesset (Parliament), head of Armenia-Israel parliamentary friendship group Tali Ploskov, press service of the Armenian foreign ministry told Armenpress.

Welcoming the minister, the Knesset Vice Speaker warmly remembered the comprehensive meetings with the Armenian FM during his visits to Armenia.

Minister Nalbandian attached importance to further expanding the inter-parliamnetary ties and in this context highlighted the cooperation of parliamentary friendship groups, as well as the activity of Armenia-Israel public forum. The officials also discussed the steps aimed at developing the bilateral relations, the decentralized cooperation, as well as a number of issues relating to intensifying the cultural contacts, boosting tourism. The meeting also touched upon the Armenian-Jewish historical ties, the activities of the Armenian community of Israel and the Jewish community of Armenia.

The Armenian FM and the Knesset Vice Speaker also exchanged views on a number of urgent regional issues.